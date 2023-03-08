Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $4,979,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

