Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 98,900 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,276 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 73.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Washington Federal by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $196.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

WAFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

In other Washington Federal news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

