Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 9.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 376.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $120,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $677.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

