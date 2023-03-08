Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 308,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of III. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 95,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Information Services Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Information Services Group Profile

III opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $258.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.