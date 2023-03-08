Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $34,162.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,286 shares in the company, valued at $9,502,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $34,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,502,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,946 shares of company stock valued at $588,620. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

VIAV stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.