Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,666,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 226,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 31,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 2,267,632 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.