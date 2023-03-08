Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 1,466.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Signify Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Signify Health by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 67.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

