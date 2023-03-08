Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.06 Million Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 447,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 33,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Domo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOMO opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

