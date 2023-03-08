Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.13 Million Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading

NYSE:HOV opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.20. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $78.20.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $886.79 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 122.70%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

