Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEOH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Methanex Price Performance

Methanex stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Methanex Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.