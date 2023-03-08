Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Global Industrial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Price Performance

GIC stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

