Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

