Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $482.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.