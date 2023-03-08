Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.53 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 545.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

