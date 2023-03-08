Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 387,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,966,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,216,000 after purchasing an additional 117,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,333,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 87,369 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 617,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the period. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

First Busey Price Performance

In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at $603,709.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at $603,709.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $56,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,168.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $217,380 and have sold 35,299 shares worth $873,333. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.89.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.92%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

