Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

About Commercial Vehicle Group

CVGI opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.10.

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.