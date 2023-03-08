Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 63,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Spok worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spok by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Spok by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Shares of Spok stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $213 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.27. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $10.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is 114.68%.
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.
