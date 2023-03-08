Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.76 Million Stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 783,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,662 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in TIM by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,736,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 721,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TIM by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 208,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TIM by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 139,387 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in TIM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 396,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the second quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TIM from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

NYSE TIMB opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. TIM had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1794 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

