Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.91 Million Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Trading Up 2.9 %

STRA opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $98.22.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

