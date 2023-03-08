Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.94 Million Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.