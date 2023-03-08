Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.06 Million Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,341,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 212.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQ opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their target price on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nomura decreased their target price on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

