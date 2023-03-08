Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.07 Million Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $1,781,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 320,860 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE FSM opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $923.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.