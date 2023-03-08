Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.10 Million Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESI. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 191.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 49.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ESI opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Stories

