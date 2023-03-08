Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Black Hills by 129.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 334.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BKH opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.57. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

Black Hills Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.