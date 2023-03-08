Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $65,105,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 73.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after purchasing an additional 364,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after buying an additional 330,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.