Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial Northwest worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 850.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 70,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $136.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.39.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

