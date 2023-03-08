Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 768,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 17.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at $89,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SABR. Bank of America lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Sabre Price Performance

SABR stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.