Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Price Performance

United States Cellular stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $35,964.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

