Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 364,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $71,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $210,000.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.18.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

