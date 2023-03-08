Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,635,500 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,937,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 51.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,830,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after buying an additional 2,660,762 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 27.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,608,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after buying an additional 2,297,970 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 252.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,010,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 2,155,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,548,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,418,000 after buying an additional 1,567,468 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after buying an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSE EAF opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.55. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.38.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 161.67%. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

