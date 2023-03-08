Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 7,100 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average is $87.49.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

