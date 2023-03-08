Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 713.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 45.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GSL opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $752.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.