Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. UBS Group AG increased its position in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Upwork by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Upwork by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 18.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

UPWK stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $25.11.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,300 shares of company stock valued at $725,227 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

