Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 244,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cutera by 2,861.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Cutera during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cutera by 69.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

CUTR stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $621.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.52 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

