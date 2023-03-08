Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 217,100 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 933,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 217,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 241.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 174.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

