Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,000 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,899,000 after purchasing an additional 486,882 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,611,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,202 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $112.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

