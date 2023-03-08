Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 24,216 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,216 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 291,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 95,565 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.90 million, a P/E ratio of 237.00 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,680.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

