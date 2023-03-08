Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 33,800 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.
Voya Financial Trading Down 1.4 %
VOYA stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.
Voya Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VOYA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.
Voya Financial Profile
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
