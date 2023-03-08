Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 33,800 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

VOYA stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.