Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,775,200 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,517,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,775,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 36.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187,390 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,339 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CEMEX by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 1,355,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 374.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 1,219,428 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CX. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

