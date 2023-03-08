Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 38,200 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in News by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in News by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in News by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in News by 8.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of News by 6.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

