Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 432,400 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 432,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,263,283,000 after purchasing an additional 245,841 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,926,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,624,000 after purchasing an additional 760,101 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of TD stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $82.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

