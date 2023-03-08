Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 58,931 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $16,738,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 610,225 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $7,250,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 402,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.