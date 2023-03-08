Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 66,900 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 932,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 353.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the third quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 18.1% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,007,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 154,486 shares during the period. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCBC stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $369.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

