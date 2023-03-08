Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,600 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 909,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 8.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,473,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AYX shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

AYX opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

