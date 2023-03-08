Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 176,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

