Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,501 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.64.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.