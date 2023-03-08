Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Sunday, March 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

