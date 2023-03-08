Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DINGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Sunday, March 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.