Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Keros Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.71) per share.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

KROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.