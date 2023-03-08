RH (NYSE:RH) Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total value of $35,955.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 187,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $49,224,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,063 shares in the company, valued at $869,066,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total transaction of $35,955.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,752 shares of company stock worth $107,945,101. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $282.52 on Wednesday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $390.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.80 and its 200-day moving average is $276.13.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.06.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

