Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Cut to GBX 660

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 705 ($8.48) to GBX 660 ($7.94) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 585.40 ($7.04).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 564.60 ($6.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 437.80 ($5.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 679.60 ($8.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 564.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 549.44. The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,566.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.